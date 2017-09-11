VAUXHALL INSIGNIA 2.8 V6 TURBO 4X4 VXR SUPERSPORT NAV 5DR

Accessories

Highlights Include Diamond Cut Alloys Vxr Styling Parking Sensors Dual Exit Exhausts Recaro Racing Seats Vxr And Sport Mode Satellite Navigation Bluetooth USB Connection DAB Radio Flat Bottom Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats Parking Camera. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Vauxhall Insignia registration number BF17TMV was first registered on 06th March 2017. Finished in olympic white it has a 325 BHP PETROL engine with a manual gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 244g/km and you should expect to achieve around 26.60 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 35.80 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Insignia? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.