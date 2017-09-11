loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL INSIGNIA 2.8 V6 TURBO 4X4 VXR SUPERSPORT NAV 5DR

£25,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: VAUXHALL Model: INSIGNIA Trim: 2.8 V6 TURBO 4X4 VXR SUPERSPORT NAV 5DR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7647 Engine Size: 2792 Ext Color: OLYMPIC WHITE

Accessories

Highlights Include Diamond Cut Alloys Vxr Styling Parking Sensors Dual Exit Exhausts Recaro Racing Seats Vxr And Sport Mode Satellite Navigation Bluetooth USB Connection DAB Radio Flat Bottom Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats Parking Camera. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Vauxhall Insignia registration number BF17TMV was first registered on 06th March 2017. Finished in olympic white it has a 325 BHP PETROL engine with a manual gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 244g/km and you should expect to achieve around 26.60 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 35.80 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Insignia? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320303
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Insignia
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7647 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2792
  • Engine Model
    2792
Pentagon Vauxhall (Oldham)
Oldham, OL12QL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

