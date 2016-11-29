VAUXHALL CORSA VXR NURBURGRING EDITION

Accessories

Manual, Hatchback, Petrol, Orange, 3 doors, 79,000 miles, FULLY HPI CLEAR, VERY GOOD EXAMPLE OF A LIMITED EDITION VXR NURBURGRING, ALLOYS, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Control Security Alarm System, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Tinted Glass, 18in Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels in High-Gloss Anthracite with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, Service history We offer a fully comprehensive drive away insurance cover on request. We offer up to 3 years warranty per vehicle. PX WELCOME, WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS! ALWAYS AROUND 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! FINANCE AVAILABLE