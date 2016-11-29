loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA VXR Manual

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: SILVER

Part Leather/Cloth, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint, Low Mileage, CD player, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Power steering, Sport seats, Metallic paint, Immobiliser, ABS, Drivers airbag, Isofix points, Side airbags

  • Ad ID
    419088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

