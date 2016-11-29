VAUXHALL CORSA VXR Manual

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: SILVER
Part Leather/Cloth, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint, Low Mileage, CD player, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Power steering, Sport seats, Metallic paint, Immobiliser, ABS, Drivers airbag, Isofix points, Side airbags
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017