VAUXHALL CORSA VXR Manual

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 17888 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLUE
DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Faux Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Air Conditioning, Front Fog Lights, Alarm, USB and AUX, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Auto On Headlights, Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Headlight Cleaning System, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, Front Armrest
JCT600 Vauxhall Castleford
Castleford, WF104RS, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...