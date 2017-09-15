loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA VXR Manual

£11,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 17888 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Faux Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Air Conditioning, Front Fog Lights, Alarm, USB and AUX, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Auto On Headlights, Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Headlight Cleaning System, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326874
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17888 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
JCT600 Vauxhall Castleford
Castleford, WF104RS, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

