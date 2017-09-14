VAUXHALL CORSA VXR

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 470 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: RED
Faux Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Heated Front Seats Heated Front Windscreen Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Solid Paint Front Armrest
Walkers of Selby
Selby, YO84BG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
