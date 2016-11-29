loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL CORSA VXR

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Manual, Hatchback, Petrol, Red, 3 doors, 94,000 miles, FULLY HPI CLEAR, VERY GOOD EXAMPLE OF A VXR RECARO INTERIOR, ALLOYS, RARE TURBO VXR MODEL, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Control Security Alarm System, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels in High-Gloss Anthracite with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, Service history, We offer a fully comprehensive drive away insurance cover on request. We offer up to 3 years warranty per vehicle. PX WELCOME, WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS! ALWAYS AROUND 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! FINANCE AVAILABLE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413890
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,650

Car Firm Ltd
Peterborough, PE86HG, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!