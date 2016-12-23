loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA VXR 2011

£5,450
car description

2011 (60 reg), Hatchback;81,000 miles;Manual;1598cc;Petrol;Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, 17in Y-Design Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Tinted Glass, Remote Control Security Alarm System, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility. 5 seats, Black, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222081
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/12/2016
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.598
  • Engine Model
    VXR
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

