VAUXHALL CORSA VXR 2011

2011 (60 reg), Hatchback;81,000 miles;Manual;1598cc;Petrol;Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, 17in Y-Design Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Tinted Glass, Remote Control Security Alarm System, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility. 5 seats, Black, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
In a bid to increase Vauxhall’s racing pedigree, General Motors decided ...
Small front drive hatchbacks regularly top the sales charts in the UK, b...