loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL CORSA VXR 2009

Compare this car
£4,295
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

JUST ARRIVED IN A HAND PICKED EXAMPLE # LAST OWNER OWNED THE CAR FOR 6 YEARS TOP SPEC - 1.6T VXR # FULL SERVICE HISTORY + HALF LEATHER RECARO INTERIOR + GENUINE MILEAGE # 12 MONTHS MOT Last service included rear pads and discs # New style genuine vxr alloys Wheels in mint condition along with excellent tyres EXCELLENT CONDITION Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tyre Pressure Control # ALL CHECKED and INSPECTED # HPI CLEAR # red. ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CLEAR COME WITH A 3 TO 12 MONTHS PARTS AND LABOUR NATIONWIDE WARRANTY FINANCE OPTIONS*FLEXIBLE VIEWING TIMES, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 9AM TILL 9PM VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY***VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.bucksautomotives.co.uk PLEASE CALL ON 07405521052 we take any car in part exchange., 07405521052

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308811
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/08/2017
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Model
    VXR
Email Dealer >>

Abbey House , Lincoln Road , Cressex Business Park, High Wycombe , ,
High Wycombe, HP12 3RD, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed