VAUXHALL CORSA VXR 1.6 TURBO &&TOUCH AND CONNECT NAV, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, 2 OWNER, JUST

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR 1.6 TURBO &&TOUCH AND CONNECT NAV, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, 2 OWNER, JUST Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21125 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLUE
Cruise control,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer,Centre Exhaust Tailpipe,Daytime running lights,Front fog lights,Rear wiper,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel,DualFloor Cargo floor,Integral front head restraints,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR alloy pedals,VXR gearknob,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,ESP plus + traction control,Front seat side impact airbags,Hill start assist,Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Remote security alarm system,Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension,Emergency tyre inflation kit,&BLUETOOTH & SAT NAV FITTED&
Baylis Vauxhall Evesham
Evesham, WR114EX, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017