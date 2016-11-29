loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA VXR 1.6 TURBO &&TOUCH AND CONNECT NAV, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, 2 OWNER, JUST

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: VXR 1.6 TURBO &&TOUCH AND CONNECT NAV, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, 2 OWNER, JUST Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21125 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLUE

Cruise control,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer,Centre Exhaust Tailpipe,Daytime running lights,Front fog lights,Rear wiper,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel,DualFloor Cargo floor,Integral front head restraints,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR alloy pedals,VXR gearknob,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,ESP plus + traction control,Front seat side impact airbags,Hill start assist,Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Remote security alarm system,Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension,Emergency tyre inflation kit,&BLUETOOTH & SAT NAV FITTED&

  • Ad ID
    410128
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21125 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£10,995

Baylis Vauxhall Evesham
Evesham, WR114EX, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

