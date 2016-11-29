loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Vauxhall Corsa

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Hatchback VXR ,Derivative:VXR ,Variant: VXR

Accessories

Cruise control, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer, Centre Exhaust Tailpipe, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Rear wiper, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, VXR rear roof spoiler, VXR side sills and rear bumper, 3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel, DualFloor Cargo floor, Integral front head restraints, VXR alloy effect door sill covers, VXR alloy pedals, VXR gearknob, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, ESP plus + traction control, Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts, Remote security alarm system, Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension, Emergency tyre inflation kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    YN14ZLZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    26447 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,499

79 High Street,Pershore,
WR10 1EX
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!