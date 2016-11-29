Vauxhall > Corsa

Variant name:Hatchback VXR ,Derivative:VXR ,Variant: VXR
Cruise control, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer, Centre Exhaust Tailpipe, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Rear wiper, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, VXR rear roof spoiler, VXR side sills and rear bumper, 3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel, DualFloor Cargo floor, Integral front head restraints, VXR alloy effect door sill covers, VXR alloy pedals, VXR gearknob, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, ESP plus + traction control, Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts, Remote security alarm system, Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension, Emergency tyre inflation kit
79 High Street,Pershore,
WR10 1EX
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017