Vauxhall > Corsa

Variant name:VXR ,Derivative:1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr ,Variant: VXR Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 30/03/2017 at 28,810 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 190 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Half Black Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, 6 Speed Manual and Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £7,895 p/x welcome
Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 30/03/2017 at 28,810 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 190 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Half Black Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, 6 Speed Manual and Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £7,895 p/x welcome
Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017