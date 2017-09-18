loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vauxhall Corsa

Compare this car
£9,395
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:VXR CLUB SPORT ,Derivative:VXR CLUB SPORT ,Variant: 1.6T VXR Clubsport 3dr

Accessories

Cruise control,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Variable Damper Control,VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer,Dark style headlights,Daytime running lights,Front fog lights,Front/ rear diffusers,Gloss black door mirrors,Rear wiper,Twin sports exhaust,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel,DualFloor Cargo floor,Integral front head restraints,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR alloy pedals,VXR gearknob,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme plus + traction control,Front seat side impact airbags,Hill start assist,Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Remote security alarm system,Limited slip differential,18" 10 spoke gloss black alloy wheels,Emergency tyre inflation kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330570
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Registration no.
    VE14PXK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

St Marys Way,Stockport,
SK14AW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed