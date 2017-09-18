Variant name:Hatchback VXR ,Derivative:VXR ,Variant: 1.6T VXR 3dr Vauxhall Corsa 1.6T VXR 3dr
Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Door/boot open warning light, Exterior temperature gauge, IntelliLink infotainment system, Lights on warning, Low fuel level warning light, Rev counter, Service indicator, Speed sensitive power steering, Speed warning indicator, Trip computer, Vauxhall OnStar emergency assistance, VXR instrument panel, 6 speakers, Aux input, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection, 'Smart' windscreen wipers, Automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body coloured door mirrors, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Front fog lights, Headlamp levelling, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, Heated windscreen, Laminated windscreen, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rear diffuser, Rear wiper, Tinted glass including windscreen, VXR rear roof spoiler, Xenon headlights, 12V power outlet, 2 height adjustable rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adjustable dashboard illumination, Air recirculation system, Centre console with cupholders, Chrome gear knob, Chrome interior door handles, Delay courtesy light function, Driver/passenger reading lights, Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Grab handles, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable front headrests, Height adjustable passenger seat, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Illuminated glovebox, Interior courtesy light operated by all doors, Isofix on outer rear seats, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Lidded front door storage with drinks holder + armrest, Load restraining lashing points, Luggage compartment cover, Passenger under seat tray, Pollen filter, Rear bottle holder, Rear parcel shelf, Reclining front seats, Seatback map pocket, VXR floor mats, ABS + EBD + EBA, Brake assist, Driver/passenger 2 stage auto adaptive airbags, ESP + traction control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front and rear seatbelt reminder, Front seat side impact airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Hill start assist, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Anti-drill door locks, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Radio frequency remote central locking, Chrome effect speaker surrounds, Tyre inflation kit
London Road,Knebworth,Woolmer Green
SG3 6JE,
United Kingdom
