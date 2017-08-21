loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vauxhall Corsa

Compare this car
£10,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:VXR ,Derivative:VXR ,Variant: 1.6T VXR 3dr

Accessories

Cruise control,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer,Centre Exhaust Tailpipe,Daytime running lights,Front fog lights,Rear wiper,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel,DualFloor Cargo floor,Integral front head restraints,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR alloy pedals,VXR gearknob,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme plus + traction control,Front seat side impact airbags,Hill start assist,Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Remote security alarm system,Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension,Emergency tyre inflation kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305891
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Registration no.
    MK15LEU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    16906 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

Star Park South,Star City,Heartlands Parkway
B75AH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed