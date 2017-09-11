VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T Vxr 3Dr Petrol Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T Vxr 3Dr Petrol Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4240 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Green
Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Heated Front Windscreen, USB, VXR floor mats, Heated windscreen, ESP + traction control, Bluetooth system, Speed sensitive power steering, Trip computer, Heated door mirrors, Chrome effect speaker surrounds, 6 speakers, Body colour door handles...
Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Sunderland
SR52TB,
United Kingdom
