VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T Vxr 3Dr Petrol Hatchback

£14,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T Vxr 3Dr Petrol Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4240 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Heated Front Windscreen, USB, VXR floor mats, Heated windscreen, ESP + traction control, Bluetooth system, Speed sensitive power steering, Trip computer, Heated door mirrors, Chrome effect speaker surrounds, 6 speakers, Body colour door handles...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4240 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Sunderland
SR52TB,
United Kingdom

