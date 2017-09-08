loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Compare this car
£8,498
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 35146 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, Cruise control, VXR alloy effect door sill covers, VXR rear roof spoiler, Centre Exhaust Tailpipe, VXR side sills and rear bumper, ESP, Front fog lights, Alarm, Traction control, Trip computer, Body coloured bumpers, Cruise control, VXR alloy pedals, VXR gearknob, ESP plus + traction control, Remote security alarm system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315059
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35146 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Fiat (Broxburn)
EH525DW, West Lothian
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed