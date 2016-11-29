loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 30274 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Storm Silver

Front Recaro Sports Seats, Splice Morrocana Cloth Upholstery, VXR Side Sills And Rear Bumper, VXR Gearknob, VXR Rear Roof Spoiler, VXR Alloy Effect Door Sill Covers, VXR Alloy Pedals, VXR Air Dam/body Colour Bumper With Honeycomb Sports Front Grille, Lowered And Uprated VXR Sports Suspension, VXR Instrument Panel With Speedometer And Tachometer, Cruise Control, 17" Y Design 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front Fog Lights, CD30 Stereo Radio/CD/MP3 Player + Aux-in Socket, DAB Digital Radio, Air Conditioning, Rear Wiper, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Driver/front Passenger Side Airbags, Centre Exhaust Tailpipe, ESP Plus + Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Trip Computer, DualFloor Cargo Floor, Service Interval Indicator, Remote Security Alarm System, Integral Front Head Restraints, 3 Spoke Sports Multifunction Flat Bottomed Leather Steering Wheel, Three Rear Inertia Reel Lap/diagonal Seatbelts, Emergency Tyre Inflation Kit,

  • Ad ID
    401549
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30274 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
