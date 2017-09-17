loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Compare this car
£12,998
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 5032 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White

Accessories

IntelliLink infotainment system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Bluetooth system, USB connection, 'Smart' windscreen wipers, Heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Rear diffuser, VXR rear roof spoiler, Xenon headlights, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable front headrests, Illuminated glovebox, ABS + EBD + EBA, Hill start assist, Immobiliser, Radio frequency remote central locking, Chrome effect speaker surrounds, 18" 5-Y Spoke bi-colour alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330387
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5032 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Toyota (Ayr)
KA89RT,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed