VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 10298 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
Cruise control, Daytime running lights, VXR side sills and rear bumper, VXR rear roof spoiler, VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, VXR alloy pedals, VXR gearknob, 3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel, ESP plus + traction control, Hill start assist, Remote security alarm system, Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension
