VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

£9,698
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 10298 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Cruise control, Daytime running lights, VXR side sills and rear bumper, VXR rear roof spoiler, VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, VXR alloy pedals, VXR gearknob, 3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel, ESP plus + traction control, Hill start assist, Remote security alarm system, Lowered and uprated VXR sports suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318349
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10298 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Arnold Clark Ford (Strathaven)
ML106UB,
United Kingdom

