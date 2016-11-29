loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27851 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: BLUE

Cruise control, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer,The Corsa VXR is a proper hot hatch with a turbocharged 1.6L engine, uprated breaks and sports suspension. The Corsa VXR provides a fantastic driving experience while still remaining comfortable

  • Ad ID
    404284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27851 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
£9,500

Preston Motor Park
Preston, PR22YQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

