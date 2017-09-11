loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

£11,507
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9487 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

17" Alloys, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Cruise Control, Daytime Driving Lights, Electric Front Windows, Front Foglights, Electric Windows, Hill Decent Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension, CD Player, Cup Holder, Front Centre Armrest

  • Ad ID
    318713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9487 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Stratstone MINI Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

