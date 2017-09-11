VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9487 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
17" Alloys, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Cruise Control, Daytime Driving Lights, Electric Front Windows, Front Foglights, Electric Windows, Hill Decent Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension, CD Player, Cup Holder, Front Centre Armrest
Stratstone MINI Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...