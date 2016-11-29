loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 15857 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White

Sport Styling Kit, Recaro Sport Seats, Voice Activation, USB Functionality, Bluetooth, Bi-xenon Headlights, Touch screen head unit, Radio, Air Conditioning, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    407006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    15857 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£11,181

Evans Halshaw Car Store Gloucester
Gloucester, GL43HX, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

