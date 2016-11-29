VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Flame Red

1 Owner From New - Brilliant In Town And Out, The Corsa Redefines Small Car Performance - Finished In Flame Red Paint With Charcoal Cloth Upholstery - Mp3 iPhone iPod Aux Music Port, Cruise Control, Manual 6-Speed Gearbox, 17In Alloy Wheels, Day Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Cornering Brake Control, Sports Suspension, Stability Control System, Electronic Brake Distribution, Hydraulic Emergency Brake Assist, Isofix, Flat Tyre Indicator, Air Conditioning, Front Electric Windows, Radio/CD Player With MP3 Compatibility, Leather Covered Multifunction Steering Wheel, Euro 5 Compliant Emissions

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
