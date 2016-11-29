VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 5730 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: WHITE
Bluetooth system, City assist mode for power steering, Cruise control + speed limiter, Speed sensitive power steering, Door/boot open warning light, Exterior temperature gauge, IntelliLink infotainment system, Lights on warning, Low fuel level warning light, Rev counter, Service indicator, Speed warning indicator, Trip computer, Vauxhall OnStar emergency assistance, VXR instrument panel, 6 speakers, Aux input, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection,The Corsa VXR really gets the pulse raising, book a test drive to witness it for yourself. *Demonstration model - mileage subject to change*
Bolton Motor Park
Bolton, BL32RY, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017