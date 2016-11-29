loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9137 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Summit White

Intelli Link Technology, ON STAR, Bluetooth Connectivity, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Aluminium Sports Pedals, Electronic Climate Control, Isofix Child Seat Brackets, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Speed Limiter, Vehicle Information Centre, VXR, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Design, Auxiliary Port, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, USB Connectivity, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Coloured Wheel Arches, Boot Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, VXR Body Kit, VXR Styling Kit, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Adjustable Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Driver's and front passenger's airbags, Electric Front Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Height Adjustable Passengers Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, 6 Airbags, Locking Wheel Nuts, *Two Owner Full Service History*, DStyle, DSport, VTR, ST, Style, Ecoboost, SE, S, Equinox, GT, Acenta Sport, RS, Vx-Line, Tech Line

  • Ad ID
    410187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9137 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£11,111

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Beverley
Beverley, HU170LJ, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

