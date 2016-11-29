loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr Hatchback

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4161 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

2017 Vauxhall Corsa 1.6T VXR 3dr Hatchback with 4161miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416691
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4161 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,495

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!