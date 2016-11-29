loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr - BLUETOOTH - HALF LEATHER - 18IN ALLOYS

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr - BLUETOOTH - HALF LEATHER - 18IN ALLOYS Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 21381 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Blue Corsa Features Xenon Headlights, Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, Half Leather, 18 inch alloys, Air Conditioning, USB Audio, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, DAB, Electric Windows. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413819
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21381 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£10,545

Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!