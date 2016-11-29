VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T VXR 3dr - BLUETOOTH - HALF LEATHER - 18IN ALLOYS

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T VXR 3dr - BLUETOOTH - HALF LEATHER - 18IN ALLOYS Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 21381 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
This Blue Corsa Features Xenon Headlights, Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, Half Leather, 18 inch alloys, Air Conditioning, USB Audio, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, DAB, Electric Windows. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.
Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017