loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR

Compare this car
£8,798
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T 16v VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27271 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Half Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325148
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27271 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Motor Depot Hessle
Hessle, HU130EG, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed