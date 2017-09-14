VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T 16v VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27271 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLUE
Half Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer
Motor Depot Hessle
Hessle, HU130EG, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom
