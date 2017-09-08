loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR

Compare this car
£4,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T 16v VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Service History 7 Stamps, Only 2 Private Owners From New, Cambelt & Water Pump Recently Replaced, Colour Coded Body, Body Kit, Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Radio/CD, 2 X Keys, Remote Central Locking, Anti Theft System, Immobiliser, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi Function Steering Wheel, 1/2 Leather Sports Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Folding Rear Seats, 3 X 3 Rear Seat Belts, Isofix, PAS, ABS, Traction Control, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Excellent Condition Throughout, Part Exchange Welcome, 3 Months Guarantee With Option To Extend, View In Comfort In Our Indoor Showroom, Out Of Hours Appointments Available, For More Vehicles Please Visit, www.wyrequalitycars.co.uk.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316752
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Wyre Quality Cars
Evesham, WR118TB, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed