VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T 16v VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK
Service History 7 Stamps, Only 2 Private Owners From New, Cambelt & Water Pump Recently Replaced, Colour Coded Body, Body Kit, Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Radio/CD, 2 X Keys, Remote Central Locking, Anti Theft System, Immobiliser, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi Function Steering Wheel, 1/2 Leather Sports Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Folding Rear Seats, 3 X 3 Rear Seat Belts, Isofix, PAS, ABS, Traction Control, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Excellent Condition Throughout, Part Exchange Welcome, 3 Months Guarantee With Option To Extend, View In Comfort In Our Indoor Showroom, Out Of Hours Appointments Available, For More Vehicles Please Visit, www.wyrequalitycars.co.uk.
Wyre Quality Cars
Evesham, WR118TB, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
