VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T 16v VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: RED

190 BHP Corsa 1.6 VXR Turbo in superb condition throughout and sold with 12-Months MOT and 3-Months warranty. Unmolested standard example with no modifications, drives superbly and represents superb value for money!, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 11/10/2018, Last serviced on 12/10/2017 at 78,971 miles, Full service history, Six-speed manual, Half leather Recaro sports interior, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Piano black dashboard trim, Remote central locking, Power assisted steering, Anti lock braking (ABS), Traction control, Multiple airbags, 3x3 Point rear seat belts, Isofix system to rear seats, Tyre Pressure Control, Electric front windows, Heated body coloured electric door mirrors, 17" Alloy wheels, Tinted windows, Premium RDS CD Stereo, Aux audio input for iPod/Mp3, Aux 12v Power outlets, Alarm & immobiliser, On-board multifunction computer, Height adjustable drivers seat, Folding rear seats, Automatic headlights, Leather trimmed multi-function steering wheel, Colour coded rear spoiler with LED brakelight, Alloy pedal set, Front Fog Lights. 5 seats, Solid Red, We are happy to discuss/arrange finance at a competitive rate, with most circumstances considered. Generous part exchange allowances given, all major credit & debit cards accepted! A small deposit will secure this, or any other vehicle, we are open 7-days a week!, Any questions or enquiries please call or email, we'll be delighted to help!, ALWAYS A FRIENDLY & PROFESSIONAL SERVICE! ESTABLISHED SINCE 1980!

  • Ad ID
    406002
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£4,495

M & S Discount Cars
Bolton, BL49EA, Lancashire
United Kingdom

