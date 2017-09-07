VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6T 16v VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red
15 Months Warranty Included On Screen Price & 15 Months AXA Assistance Recovery With Home Start,One Owner Car Which Is Also Totally Standard With No Modifications, Very Rare To Find A Corsa VXR Like This, FSH, Immaculate Condition Inside & Out, Like New Condition, Perfect Drive, Good Tyres All Round, Black Part leather interior, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tyre Pressure Control. 5 seats, Red, Part Exchange Welcome, Credit & Debit Cards accepted, Finance Arranged, Please Call Or Email To Arrange A Test Drive, Heated indoor showroom located off Junction 32 M62, Allerton Bywater, WF10 2DB,
Mosspeters Specialist Cars
Wakefield, WF102DB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...