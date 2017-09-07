VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6T 16v VXR 3dr

Accessories

15 Months Warranty Included On Screen Price & 15 Months AXA Assistance Recovery With Home Start,One Owner Car Which Is Also Totally Standard With No Modifications, Very Rare To Find A Corsa VXR Like This, FSH, Immaculate Condition Inside & Out, Like New Condition, Perfect Drive, Good Tyres All Round, Black Part leather interior, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tyre Pressure Control. 5 seats, Red, Part Exchange Welcome, Credit & Debit Cards accepted, Finance Arranged, Please Call Or Email To Arrange A Test Drive, Heated indoor showroom located off Junction 32 M62, Allerton Bywater, WF10 2DB,