VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 VXR

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 44440 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red
Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights USB and AUX Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Solid Paint Load Area - Load Rings
Tustain Motors Ashington
Ashington, NE630YB, Northumberland
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017