loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 VXR

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 44440 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights USB and AUX Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Solid Paint Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417428
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44440 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,000

Tustain Motors Ashington
Ashington, NE630YB, Northumberland
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!