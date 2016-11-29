VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 VXR 3d 189 BHP

Accessories

This low mileage Vauxhall Corsa VXR has only covered 22,000 miles by its one local owner, they have clearly loved this car. It is enormous fun to drive whether it is on winding B roads or around towns, it is the fastest Corsa ever produced with it's 189bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and It'll travel from 0-62mph in just 6.8 seconds, which puts it into the premier league of hot hatches. The sport seats may be on the larger side but they have not compromised on the comfort unlike many of the other cars in it's class. This VXR is as practical as the standard Corsa but so much more enjoyable which is what driving should be about. Vauxhall have certainly done well with this model. We are based in Yeovil Somerset with full dealer facilities. We promise NO pressure selling. All vehicles have service, warranty, MOT & a clear HPI report prior to collection. Please call for more details or to arrange a test drive. We are located on the main A30 between Yeovil and Crewkerne at BA22 9ER. We promise No Pressure selling so relax and enjoy the West Country experience., West Country Cars Driven By Reputation,,Full dealership history, 6 Month Safe And Sound Warranty Included, 5 Day Drive Away Insurance Available, Finance Available, HPi Clear,, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Iso-Fix Seats, Air Conditioning, Radio/CD, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Nationwide Delivery Available, Part Exchange Your Car, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cruise Control, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, Rev Counter, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Upholstery Cloth/Leather