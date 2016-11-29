VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 Turbo 202 BHP VXR Nurburgring Edition 3 Door 6 Speed DAB Air Condition

Accessories

Cruise control,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Variable Damper Control,VXR instrument panel with speedometer and tachometer,Dark style headlights,Daytime running lights,Front fog lights,Front/ rear diffusers,Rear wiper,Twin sports exhaust,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel,DualFloor Cargo floor,Integral front head restraints,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR alloy pedals,VXR gearknob,Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Driver/front passenger side airbags,ESP plus + traction control,Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts,Remote security alarm system,Limited slip differential,18'' 10 spoke anthracite alloy wheels,Emergency tyre inflation kit,Metallic Chili Orange, Privacy Glass, Black/Grey Half Leather Interior, 18in Vauxhall Alloys, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Stereo CD and AUX Input, AFL Adaptive Forward Lighting, Electric Windows/Mirrors, 6 Speed, Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Front and Side Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Luggage Cover, Remote Vauxhall Alarm, Just 2 Private Owners, Only 24,000 Miles, Full Vauxhall Service History From The Same Dealer, Costs over 22,000 New, Can Achieve Over 46 MPG and Costs Just 240 Per Year To Tax, Low Road Tax. Not Subject to T Charge. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RJ, 02086809460 / 07973832123 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk