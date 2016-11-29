loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 18886 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, Stunning example in the beautiful untouched Arden blue metallic. This car boasts a full service portfolio (as shown in photos). Superb condition inside and out, it has clearly been cherished and cared for to the highest standard by its previous owner., 2 owners, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 17in Y-Design Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Tinted Glass, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, Remote Control Security Alarm System. 5 seats, Est 1967 we've had 50 great years, read our reviews! We provide Warranty & all credit facilities., 8,945

  • Ad ID
    413386
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18886 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£8,945

Geoff Cox Subaru
Ripley, DE58LG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

