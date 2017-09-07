loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr

£9,000
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White

White, Just arrived is arguably the hottest hatch in the market place/Whitchurch, finished in Arctic white which combines perfectly with Recaro racing seats & boasting 18'' upgraded alloy wheels providing a little extra TLC, VXR style, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 18in V Spoke, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Tinted Glass, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, Remote Control Security Alarm System, Air conditioning, Airbags, CD Player, Electric windows, Immobiliser, Power steering, Remote Control Central Locking, VXR Rear Roof Spoiler, VXR Front Fog Lights with Alloy-Effect Surround. 5 seats, This VXR comes complete with 2 remote locking keys & has been serviced 3 times to date ''DONT DELAY FINANCE ARRANGED TODAY'' 'LIKE' us on Facebook for a chance to win prizes, 9,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Chris Madden Cars
BS140PS,
United Kingdom

