VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 33200 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 30/03/2017 at 28,810 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 190 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Half Black Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, 6 Speed Manual and Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 7,895 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    409280
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33200 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

