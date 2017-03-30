VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 i Turbo 16v VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 33200 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 30/03/2017 at 28,810 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 190 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Half Black Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, 6 Speed Manual and Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 7,895 p/x welcome
V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017