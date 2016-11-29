VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 i 16v Turbo VXR Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (174 g/km, 202 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 i 16v Turbo VXR Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (174 g/km, 202 bhp) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, JUST COME IN, CALL FOR MORE INFO.....1 OWNER, CAT D REPAIRED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, 7in Colour Touch-Screen Monitor, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Digital Radio, 17in 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels with 215/45 R17 Ultra-Low Profile Tyres and Locking Wheel Nuts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Driver Information Centre, Electrically Operated Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Hill Start Assist, R4.0 IntelliLink Infotainment System, Music Streaming via Bluetooth, Internet, Remote Control Security Alarm System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. 5 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 8,750
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017