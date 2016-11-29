loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL CORSA 1.6 16V TURBO VXR 3DR

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: VAUXHALL Model: CORSA Trim: 1.6 16V TURBO VXR 3DR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 37951 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK

Highlights Include Bluetooth Phone Connection Air Conditioning Cruise Control 17 Inch Alloy Wheels Front Fog Lights Radio Cd Player Auxiliary Device Connection And Isofix Preparation. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Vauxhall Corsa registration number SV11XKZ was first registered on 30th March 2011. Finished in black it has a 192 BHP PETROL engine with a manual gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 172g/km and you should expect to achieve around 38.70 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 47.90 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Corsa? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.

  • Ad ID
    416099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Corsa
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37951 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Pentagon Vauxhall (Mansfield)
Mansfield, NG185HX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

