car description

FOR SALE

An outstanding Vauxhall Cavalier Mk3 1.6L with 13,168 miles and one owner.



EQUIPMENT

Laminated windscreen, safety crumple zones, rigid passenger safety cell, silver coloured front grille, dark grey bodyside protection mouldings, locking fuel cap, halogen headlamps, deadlock central locking, tilt/slide sunroof, remote control mirrors, tailgate wash/wipe, quartz clock, cigar lighter, centre console with cassette storage, illuminated glove locker, vanity mirror, height adjustable seatbelts, split-folding rear seat, Philips DC670 stereo radio cassette, six speaker system.



EXTERIOR

This wonderfully nostalgic Vauxhall Cavalier Mk3, a once common sight on UK roads and instantly familiar to many, is now seldom seen and this example is a rare survivor with such excellent low mileage low owner credentials! Finished in optional Burgundy metallic, (Code 73L), the paintwork boasts a vibrant shine and uniform finish with only tiny markings visible and one small ding on the bonnet. All factory panels are damage free and the superb underside is free from anything other than factory applied Waxoyl to allow easy structural inspection. The GM Carello headlights, badges and trim sections are virtually as new and supplying Vauxhall dealer number plates and rear screen sticker remain. The condition of this unmolested Cavalier is entirely commensurate with the remarkably low 13,168 miles covered.



INTERIOR

A very clean, light airy and spacious Vauxhall interior is sure to delight fans of the Griffin badged cars! The original Epsom Cloth trim in Grey, (Code 821), remains unworn with absolutely no damage whatsoever. The matching colour keyed door cards and headlining are pristine, and the fleece carpets are beautifully preserved. All functions and controls operate perfectly and the dashboard and associated switchgear are as new. Prominent natural veins to the steering wheel are an obvious trait of such a low mileage example and the instrumentation is clear and legible. The immaculate boot floor has the factory insulating panels and the original polystyrene moulding holds the jack and wheel brace. The factory fitted Philips DC670 stereo radio cassette remains fitted. A comfortable modern classic and just as it left the Vauxhall showroom in 1990!



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

This Cavalier L features the 1598cc OHC four cylinder engine with Pieburg 2E3 twin barrel carburettor and automatic choke developing 82bhp at 5200rpm and 93lb/ft of torque at 3800rpm. This example having covered just 13,168 miles drives perfectly and the quiet engine is a delight. The engine bay is clean, unaltered and displays factory panel stampings, plates and stickers. The 5-speed manual gearbox is light and precise.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

The original 5½ J x 13 steel wheels are covered in pristine hubcaps without a single graze! Purists will be delighted that the factory fitted Michelin MX 165 R13 tyres are still fitted and have ample tread. Due to the age, if regular use is intended it would be advisable that these tyres are changed for safety reasons and carefully stored for preservation of originality. The spare is unused and still has the chalk marks in the tread. Diagonally split dual circuit brakes with direct-action servo assistance feature 9.3in front discs and 7.9in rear drums to bring the car an assured halt and have recently been overhauled.



HISTORY FILE

Registered new by Vauxhall Main Dealers Thompsons of Hull on the 5th April 1990, this exceptional example has covered just 13,168 miles with the same owner from new! Mr Raymond White used the vehicle for local grocery shopping until 2003 when unfortunately he had to hang up his driving gloves due to advancing years. The documentation reveals Mr White opted to pay extra for the 100 PLUS Paint Sealant which claims to protect the paint surface from environmental influences such as UV radiation, acid rain, road salt and dirt and helps explain why after a number of years of storage the car now gleams like new!



All handbooks, service books, leaflets, old tax discs remain with the car.



MOT November 2018, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/8ibKZjcdcV0



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm7hSiCJ



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars

