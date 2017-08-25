car description

FOR SALE

Probably the best Vauxhall Cavalier Mk1 2000GLS Coupe with just 17,115 miles.



EQUIPMENT

Front air spoiler, bright sill moulding, extra bright mouldings, wheel-arch bright mouldings, opening rear quarter windows, halogen headlamps, interior roll bar, Continental front arm rests, wood veneer door inserts, 4-spoke sports steering wheel, quartz-activated clock, full sports ‘six pod’ instrumentation to include; large speedometer and rev counter, oil pressure gauge, voltmeter, water temperature gauge and fuel gauge. Factory options; Metallic paint. Dealer options; Mud flaps, Phillips push button stereo cassette.



EXTERIOR

Finished in factory optional Sapphire Blue Metallic, (Code L218), the original paintwork is beautifully preserved. Minor blemishes, truly insignificant, are entirely forgiven on this factory fresh unrestored example and do not detract from the simply amazing condition this Cavalier is in. Factory panels remain fitted and panel stampings are clearly visible in the boot area and engine bay. All trim sections, rubbers, badges, lights and GM Securit glass are virtually as new. The original number plates are fitted, as is the supplying dealer sticker in the rear screen. The conscientious owner paid extra to have rust protection when new which remains in isolated areas. Truly a one off and a must see to fully appreciate this outstanding unrestored Cavalier.



INTERIOR

A spotlessly clean, functional and retro Vauxhall interior is certain to amaze fans of the Griffin badged cars. The original ribbed velour interior trim in Blue, (Code NN371), is preserved in as new condition, commensurate with the exceptionally low mileage. Devoted Father and Son ownership is clear to see with all trim pieces, carpets and door cards in pristine order. Light scratches can be seen to the inner door catch bezels. The matching blue dashboard and switchgear are perfect and all functions operate flawlessly including the Phillips push button stereo cassette. The headlining is fully intact. All gauges in the ‘six pod’ dash exclusive to the GLS Coupe and Sportshatch models show healthy readouts. A real time warp interior, worthy of any museum exhibit.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

This top of the range 2000GLS model features the powerful 1979cc OHC four cylinder engine developing 100bhp at 5400rpm and 113lb/ft of torque at 3800rpm. The engine bay is beautifully clean, unaltered and displays factory stickers. Panel stampings are clearly visible on the inner wings and slam panel, and protective wax is evident having clearly served its purpose. The four speed all syncromesh gearbox feels light, precise and tight, just as you would expect from a 17,115 mile example.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

The factory fitted Sports Road wheels still have the original bright wheel trim rings and Griffin badged centre caps. These unrestored rims have only faint markings and the manufacture stampings are clearly defined, a feature lost upon even light refurbishment. Incredibly the factory Goodyear Radial 185/70 SR13 tyres remain fitted and whilst in good visual order with ample tread, renewal prior to regular use would be a wise safety precaution. The pristine boot area houses the matching spare with vinyl cover along with the jack and wheel brace. Dual circuit brakes with servo assistance feature 9.7in front discs and 9.1in rear drums to bring the car to a steady and assured halt.



HISTORY FILE

KGF Classic Cars are proud and privileged to present the holy grail of the Mk1 Vauxhall Cavalier. This outstanding and range topping 2000GLS Coupe has remained in the ownership of Father and Son from new and has covered an incredible and genuine 17,115 miles! Registered new by Vauxhall Main Dealers Forsyth & Ferrier Ltd of Stamford on the 1st February 1978 to first keeper, Mr Graham Rudd, who kept the car for over 38 years! Upon his passing, ownership passed to his son, Michael Rudd, with whom it has remained since. Mr Rudd Senior was a fastidious character who cherished the car. Hand written notes by him reveal the regularity of service work and how even Vauxhall Main Dealer servicing didn’t meet his standards! He even purchased a cheap van for the work commute in order to keep the Cavalier for Sunday best! A Forsyth & Ferrier Ltd new car sales invoice confirms the price paid of £4,964.13 with Mr Rudd’s 1976 Cavalier in part exchange. The original GM ‘Service Your Vauxhall’ wallet contains the handbook and service record along with dealership supplied literature. A large folder contains neatly filed invoices and receipts as well as a collection of previous MOT certificates dating back to the first in 1981! Previous tax discs are mounted in the file and there is a receipt from Peterborough Kwik-fit in 1984 for a stainless steel exhaust system. A very rare find in this condition and provenance, stop here for one of the best remaining Mk1 Cavaliers in existence.



MOT August 2018, HPI Clear.



