VAUXHALL ASTRA VXr Mk5

Accessories

* FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE * - LOW MILEAGE 240 BHP VXR MODEL FINISHED IN ARDEN BLUE!! - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - CAMBELT DONE - FULL LEATHER RECARO SEATS SEATS - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY/GO - AIR CON - CD - AUX - XENONS - 19'' ALLOYS AND MORE!! -, Full leather interior, 5 seats, Arden Blue, - Full Leather Recaro Sport Seats, Heated seats, Xenon Lights, 19'' Alloys, Keyless Entry/Go, Air-Conditioning, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Aux In, Alarm, Privacy Glass - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 6X STAMPS UNTIL 25K - CAMBELT AND WATER PUMP CHANGED AT 19K - LONG MOT UNTIL OCTOBER 2018 WITH NO ADVISORIES - 2X SETS OF KEYS - FULL DOCUMENTATION PACK - FIRST TO VIEW WILL BUY THIS LOW MILEAGE HOT HATCH!! ***** Family Run Company Serving The Area For Over 20 Years - All Vehicles HPI Clear with Genuine Verified Warranted Mileage - All Vehicles Inspected and Prepared By Our Team Of Trained Technicians Through Our On Site MOT and Service Centre - Full Dealer Facilities All Under One Roof - No Admin Fees - Open 7 Days A Week Including Bank Holidays - Accredited SAF Approved Dealership - Used Car Finance Specialists Authorised and Regulated By The FCA - Poor Credit Used Car Finance Available - Part Exchange Welcome - 5 Day Drive-away Insurance Available (Cars up to 10 Years Old) - All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted - Our Showroom is Situated on the A15 Main Road North of Bourne, Lincolnshire, Sat Nav Postcode: PE100SP - A Fantastic Choice Of Up To 150 Quality Used Cars For Sale All On One Site - For Further Information, Part Exchange Valuations or Finance Applications Please Visit Our Website - www.WindmillMotorsLtd.co.uk or Call Us on 01778440777 - Full Address: Windmill Motors Ltd, Windmill Garage, Main Road (A15 Road), Rippingale, Bourne, PE10 0SP *****, 8,990 p/x welcome