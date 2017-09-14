loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA VXR

£7,490
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 67998 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLK SAPPHIRE P

Faux Leather Upholstery Part Leather/Cloth Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    325093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67998 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Walkers of Selby
Selby, YO84BG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

