VAUXHALL ASTRA VXR

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 86800 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Red

VAUXHALL, ASTRA, VXR, Petrol, 2, COUPE, 3d, PETROL, Front Wheel Drive, 6 Speeds, 86800, Red, Manual, Full HistoryAir-Conditioning, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels 18in, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Aux Input, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Front Fog Lights, 12V Output In Centre Console, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Recaro Sports Front Seats, Spare Wheel, Remote Central Locking, Body Coloured Bumpers, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, High Level 3rd Brake Light, Map Reading Lights, Black Roof Liner, SPORT Mode Function, Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Headlights, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Door Mirrors, Piano Black Trim, Rear Spoiler, Voice Activation

  • Ad ID
    420223
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    86800 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£5,595

Autochoice Car Sales
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom

