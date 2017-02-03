car description

Vauxhall Astra VXR 2.0T 6 Speed Manual finished in White with Full Black Leather Interior with Piano Black Lacquer and Aluminium Trim, VXR Aero Pack with 20 Inch Alloys; Biplane Rear Spoiler and Extended Side Skirts, Front Heated Sports Seats with Perforated Leather; White Contrast Stitching; Thigh Support and Electric Side Bolster Support, 20 Inch 5 Twin Spoke Gloss Black Alloys with Black Brembo Black Calipers, Xenon Headlamps with Washers and LED DRLs, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Perforated Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Electric Heated Foldable Colour Coded Door Mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Colour Screen Satellite Navigation, CD/DVD/MP3 Player, DAB Radio, USB, AUX IN, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity with Voice Control, Anti Dazzle, Rear Spoiler, Alarm and Immobiliser, Foldable Rear Seating with Through Load Facility, ISO FIX. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Car Allowance Packages. Fully Valeted; 12 Months MOT; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.