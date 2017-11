VAUXHALL ASTRA VXR 2013

car description

AN IMMACULATE ASTRA GTC VXR (AERO) IN WHITE WITH BLACK HEATED VXR PERFORMANCE LEATHER SEATS, LOW MILES WITH FULL MAIN DEALER HISTORY, BIG SPEC INC AERO PACK, VXR PERFORMANCE HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVI 600 NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR PARKING SENSORS, INFINITY SOUND UPGRADE White, 2 X KEYS, *** HPI CLEAR *** PROUD TO BE PART OF THE AA DEALER PROMISE *** FREE 12 MTH AA BREAKDOWN *** 3 TO 36 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** COMPETITIVE FINANCE ARRANGED ** ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CHECKED *** DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE *** 5 STAR REVIEWS, CHECK OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS *** SECURE VIA REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT *** FOR LIVE CHAT FEATURE VISIT WEBSITE ***, VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, CALL 0121 4484554, 07860251554 TO ARRANGE VIEWING, GBP 13,975;;THIS CAR COMES WITH:;;Premium Forward Lighting Pack, VXR Aero Pack, VXR Leather Seat Pack, VXR Performance Seat Pack, Rear Parking Distance Sensor, Infinity Premium Sound System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control inc. Air Con., Navi 600, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio with Integrated Aerial, Air Conditioning with Air Recirculation, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, CD 400 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Graphic Display and USB Connection with iPod Control, Mobile Phone System with Bluetooth, 19in 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Control Ultrasonic Security Alarm System