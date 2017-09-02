loading Loading please wait....
Vauxhall Astra

£5,395
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Radio, Retractable Headrests, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Tinted Glass, 19'' Alloys, Full service history ARDEN BLUE WITH BLACK INTERIOR, MILEAGE ONLY 66K WITH X6 SERVICE STAMPS, BRAND NEW [ NOT RECON ] TURBO FITTED BY US, JUST SERVICED....PAS, REMOTE LOCKING, CD PLAYER, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS 19'', VOSA MILEAGE CHECKED, HPI CHECKED, COMES TO FULLY SERVICED AND A NEW 12 MONTH MOT.....

  • Ad ID
    309886
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2000
Chells Way
Stevenage, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

