loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vauxhall Astra

Compare this car
£13,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:VXR ,Derivative:VXR ,Variant: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr

Accessories

Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Dual exhaust pipes,Rear wiper,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 spoke flat bottomed leather steering wheel,Front sports seats,Sports pedals,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR floor mats,VXR leather gear knob,Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308251
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Registration no.
    TFZ4911
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    24800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

62 Boucher Road,Belfast (Usedirect),
BT126LR,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed