VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC Vxr

£17,961
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: Vxr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 10391 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLACK

12 Months Network Q Warranty with Recovery, 12 Months Warranty and Breakdown Cover, Drivers Airbag, Full Recaro Leather upgrade Heated, Full Vauxhall Service History, Fully Prepared To Main Dealer Standards, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, ABS, Climate Control, Auto Dimming Rear Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Front Foglights, Privacy Glass, Rain-Sensitive Windscreen Wipers, Remote Locking, Xenon Headlights

  • Ad ID
    321021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10391 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Thurlow Nunn Milton Keynes
MK178DB,
United Kingdom

