VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC Vxr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: Vxr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 10391 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLACK
12 Months Network Q Warranty with Recovery, 12 Months Warranty and Breakdown Cover, Drivers Airbag, Full Recaro Leather upgrade Heated, Full Vauxhall Service History, Fully Prepared To Main Dealer Standards, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, ABS, Climate Control, Auto Dimming Rear Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Front Foglights, Privacy Glass, Rain-Sensitive Windscreen Wipers, Remote Locking, Xenon Headlights
Thurlow Nunn Milton Keynes
MK178DB,
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...