VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC VXR

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 2570 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: WHITE
PAS,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,DMB digital radio,Steering wheel mounted controls,Dual exhaust pipes,Electric front windows,Rear wiper,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 spoke flat bottomed leather steering wheel,Driver's seat height adjuster,Folding rear seats,Front armrest,Front head restraints,Front sport seats,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Reach + rake adjustable steering column,Rear armrest,Sports pedals,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR floor mats,VXR leather gear knob,3x3 point rear seatbelts,ABS + EBD + EBA,Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,ESP,Side airbags,Traction control,Immobiliser,Remote central deadlocking,Remote ultrasonic alarm system,Tyre repair kit
Platinum Vauxhall Trowbridge
Trowbridge, BA140BJ, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...